While the internet criticizes the nearly 50-year age gap between Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick, the former cheerleader is making a joke of it all.

On Hudson's Instagram Story uploaded on Saturday, May 24, the Miss Maine USA contestant shared a photo of herself and Belichick enjoying some chicken wings by the water.

“Old Bay with my old bae,” she captioned the sunset video of the couple with the seasoning.

Jordon Hudson referring to Bill Belichick as “old bae” 💀 pic.twitter.com/z8U4JRJwyv — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Belichick is 73 and Hudson is 24, and ever since they went public with their relationship in 2024, they have been at the center of a lot of jokes due to their age gap.

At the NFL Honors earlier this year, Snoop Dogg poked fun at the couple.

“I’ve been a football fan for a long, long time,” Snoop began. “I mean, I remember back when the Cowboys was good. I remember back when the Chiefs was bad … Bill Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t even born yet!”

"Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet." @SnoopDogg didn't hold back in his opening monologue 😅 pic.twitter.com/xJ7Fh8isvX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rob Gronkowski Pokes Fun At Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's Relationship

Recently, Belichick's former athlete, when he coached for the New England Patriots, Rob Gronkowski, fell for a joke about Hudson.

In the Sunday, May 18 episode of the YouTube series Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley, the pair spoke about Gronkowski's life as a former NFL player, retirement, and the NFL Draft this year.

“Bill’s picked up a 24-year-old,” Pressley said to Gronk.

“The Buffalo Bills?” Gronkowski asked.

“No,” Pressley replied, “Have you met Coach Belichick's girlfriend?”

Gronk started laughing, “He got me. How did I fall for that one?”

The former Patriots tight end also had a joke of his own at the 2025 FOX upfronts on Monday (May 12). Gronk followed up on a statement that an analyst made about Rupert Murdoch’s first upfront.

“Well, of course, back in 1962, Fox wasn’t even a twinkle in Rupert Murdoch’s eye,” Fox News analyst Harris Faulkner said. “Fox didn’t begin broadcasting until 1986.”

Gronkowski quipped: “Well, in 1986, Coach Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t a twinkle in her father’s eye.”

The former NFL player discussed the CBS Mornings interview which became a viral moment about Belichick and Hudson. Even at that moment, Gronk made a joke about the situation.

“People are giving an unfair reality of what’s going on,” former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman said of Hudson on he and Gronk’s Dude on Dudes podcast. Edelman argued that she was a “representative” for the former New England head coach when Hudson interrupted correspondent Tony Dokoupil’s interview on CBS Sunday Morning.

While Gronk agreed, he still made it a light moment when he referenced her name in a joke about NBA icon Michael Jordon.

“When your name is Jordon and you’re on the University of North Carolina Tar Heels campus, you’re God,” Gronk responded refrencing Belichick's new coaching gig.

Gronk also gave his opinion on the drama surrounding the relationship and how he feels it is a “distraction.”

“You know, and in the back of your head, too, you’re just thinking to yourself as well, ‘When you were on the Patriots, the whole goal was to eliminate all the distractions that can possibly happen while you’re on the team,’” the former tight end said in an interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

Gronkowski continued, “And don’t bring those distractions to the team and in the locker room, and we’re just looking down at the program in North Carolina and it feels like there are just distractions 24/7 down there. There’s no football talk as well.”