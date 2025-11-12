Jordyn Woods did not let Funny Marco’s comment about Karl-Anthony Towns slide. During the Tuesday November 11 episode of Open Thoughts, Marco tossed out a claim that Towns switches up his voice on purpose, Complex reports. Woods, who has dated the New York Knicks star since 2020, shut down that theory quickly and confidently.

Marco kicked off the moment around the 20-minute mark of the episode when he said, “And then Karl switch his voice a lot, too.” Woods pushed back right away and explained that Towns sounds different depending on the time of day and how he feels when he wakes up. Marco, however, doubled down with, “I don’t know, that’s not okay with me, you know?”

Woods looked confused. “What’s not okay with you? You’re here in a hot dog costume,” she said. Marco, fully dressed as a life-sized glizzy, did not have much to fire back other than a blank stare. The two held a short standoff before Marco broke the silence again and insisted that Towns should have “one voice.”

Woods challenged him. “How are you going to tell someone what voice they should have?” she asked, before shifting the conversation and quizzing Marco about Towns’ basketball numbers.

Woods Claps Back Again as Marco Doubles Down

Marco tried to pivot the bit by imagining what he would do if he spent a day as Towns. His first move, he joked, would be sending himself forty thousand dollars so he could “go back to the hot dog community.” Woods smirked, but she kept her stance firm throughout the exchange.

The shot at Towns was not a new one. Marco joined a small group of celebrities who have teased the Knicks star for the way he changes the pitch of his voice. Nick Young made a similar joke on Gil’s Arena earlier this year, and fans online frequently bring it up whenever Towns appears on camera.

Still, Woods made it clear she had no interest in letting the joke run wild without defending her partner. She and Towns moved from Los Angeles to New York after he was traded last year, and she has stayed vocal and protective whenever conversations turn to him. On this episode, that included reminding Marco that wearing a full hot dog suit probably matters more than how her boyfriend sounds in different situations.