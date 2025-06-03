Jordyn Woods is proud of her man.

Karl-Anthony Towns finished his first season with the New York Knicks, and while it didn't end the way the team was hoping, Woods shared how much she appreciated Towns.

“If there was anything to take away from this season, the take away should be is that the future is bright for this team and they should be d–n proud of themselves,” Woods wrote, where she added photos of herself, Towns, and more in her Instagram post. “You guys brought so much life to the city and this has been some of the most exciting basketball I’ve ever watched.

She added: “Thank you New York for welcoming us with open arms! The Libra in me loves a theme, and I had too much fun putting these looks together, more to come.”

This is not the first time that Woods gave Towns a shoutout during the NBA season. On their five-year anniversary — which landed on Game 1 of the Knicks-Pacers Eastern Conference Finals — the model shared photos of her “partner in crime” on her Instagram Story.

“The focus today is the playoffs!!!” Woods wrote with an image of the two at dinner and enjoying some wine on her Instagram Story. “But happy 5 years to us… time has just flown by but as also felt like we’ve been together forever!”

For his 27th birthday she shared how much she appreciated their relationship.

“I'm so blessed that our friendship blossomed into the relationship we have today,” she wrote on Instagram. “Being on this journey we call life has been nothing sort of amazing. Your heart is what I fell in love with and your enthusiasm is what keeps me going.”

Karl-Anthony Towns Shares True Feelings About Eastern Conference Finals Lost

Towns was traded to the Knicks in October 2024, where he helped lead the team to the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks lost in Game 6 125-10 with the series ending 4-2 in favor of the Pacers.

KAT shared a photo on Instagram of him at Madison Square Garden, writing, “This city. These fans. Thank you. The best is yet to come.”

Despite his simple response to the end of the Eastern Conference Finals, he shared with reporters how the Knicks were unable to make it to the NBA Finals.

“You make the moves to win,” Towns said following the Game 6 loss. “So it hurts. It hurts to not bring an opportunity to the city for a championship.”

“We got a bunch of great guys in that locker room,” Towns continued. “The plan now is to put ourselves in this position again and succeed next time.”

Jalen Brunson shared how he felt after the Eastern Conference loss.

“Sucks, man. Simple as that. It sucks,” Brunson told reporters before praising KAT on his performance during the Eastern Conference Finals. “It’s a lot of fun playing with KAT, man… he’s one of the best teammates. Just sucks we couldn’t get it done tonight. But I got a lot of faith in him.”

The Pacers are now facing the Oklahoma Thunder in the NBA Finals which will begin on June 5.