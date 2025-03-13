Josh Allen could care less what you think about his fiancée’s ring. Hailee Steinfeld and the Buffalo Bills quarterback got engaged in November 2024, and amid Allen's new $330 million contract with the Bills through 2030, a reporter asked if he would be upgrading the actresses' ring.

“Maybe a bigger ring with the wedding coming up?” the reporter asked during a livestream of 7 News WKBW on Wednesday (March 12)

The 2024 NFL MVP laughed and asked, “A bigger ring you said?”

“Uh, nah, I think she likes the one she's got,” he answered.

Bills QB Josh Allen speaks with reporters after signing extension

Steinfeld showed off her ring for the first time when the couple made their red carpet debut at the NFL Honors. Allen received the 2024 MVP award.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's Engagement

Steinfeld and Allen got engaged during the Bills' bye week back in Novemeber. The couple shared a joint post on Instagram of the proposal where the athlete is seen down on one knee underneath a flower arch. The actress is seen excitedly embracing him.

The couple is very private about their relationship but a few weeks after their engagement went public, Steinfeld interviewed Allen on her newsletter, Beau Society, about the moments leading up to their special day.

“The funniest thing was that we woke up and were getting ready for brunch, and you jumped on the bed and said, ‘Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!’ I replied, ‘Just give me a little more time.’ Little did you know I was about to propose to you…”

Allen admitted that he was emotional leading up to the big moment and that he was anxious that something would ruin the surprise.

“I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal. It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Then multiple times throughout the day, a song would come on, and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be,” he added.

What We Know About Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's Wedding

The couple is rumored to tie the knot on May 31 according to Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins.

“Josh Allen is one of those guys and he sealed that deal. And soon to come. May 31. It's happening,” Dawkins responded in a March 7 appearance on Good Morning Football when asked if he was going to attend any weddings soon.

"and soon to come, may 31!"

While it hasn't been confirmed by Allen or Steinfeld, it seemingly aligns with a source telling Us Weekly that they want to get married sooner rather than later.

“They don’t want a long engagement, and the wedding planning is already underway,” a source told Us Weekly. “Hailee is very excited about the planning process, and now that Josh is done with the season, she hopes they can have more time to make decisions together.”

“They only have a few timeframes they can have the wedding, so they are nailing down the logistics and are location scouting right now,” the source added. “It will be a very intimate but extravagant event.”

The couple is already looking past the wedding and have agreed on a timeline to have children.

“They both are excited about starting a family and want that in the next few years,” the source revealed. “They both share the same values when it comes to parenting and having kids.”