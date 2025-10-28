Justin Bieber showed up for Game 3 at Dodger Stadium and let everyone know where his heart sits. The Canadian star rolled in with Hailey Bieber to back his hometown Blue Jays, rocking a maroon hoodie with a powder blue Shane Bieber jersey. From a first-base-side suite, he watched Shohei Ohtani hammer Max Scherzer’s four-seamer to right and flashed a clear thumbs-down, per NYPost. The clip made the rounds in minutes because, of course, Bieber knows how to command a camera even when he is not on stage.

Bieber’s look turned heads before the ball even left the yard. He recently ditched the beard, revealing a clean-shaven face that he showcased days earlier in San Diego. At Dodger Stadium, the 31-year-old paired purple-tinted frames with hot pink sneakers while Hailey matched the Blue Jays palette in a baby blue jersey and a bold head wrap. Celebrity presence felt routine. Seeing one of the world’s biggest pop stars taunt baseball’s most electric player did not.

Ohtani’s response came the way it usually does, with the bat. He stacked a four-hit night, all for extra bases, and powered two out of the park. He drove in three. He reached five more times on walks. The Dodgers edged the Jays 6–5 in an 18-inning epic that tied the World Series record for length and swung the series to Los Angeles, 2–1. That left the reigning champs two wins from another crown and left Bieber shaking his head at a rival who keeps turning tense evenings into highlight reels.

Justin Bieber with the thumbs down after Shohei Ohtani’s home run pic.twitter.com/T0X3ToG0px — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 28, 2025

A fresh look, a long night

Bieber’s clean-face reveal gave the game an extra layer of buzz. Social feeds lit up with side-by-sides from his beard era and his current vibe, then pivoted to his in-game reactions as Ohtani piled up damage. The moment captured the crossover that baseball lives for, a celebrity storyline woven into a marathon classic.

For Toronto, the takeaway felt simple. Even when the away fans show up loud, Ohtani can silence a crowd with one swing, then add three more rockets for emphasis. For Los Angeles, it read like another chapter in a season built on star power meeting endurance. For Justin Bieber, it turned into a long night at the park. The camera found him early. Ohtani finished the job late.