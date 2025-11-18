While it was originally predicted that Antonio Brown could face 15 years in prison, a prosecutor revealed that that is only half of the years the former NFL star could serve, according to Fox News.

Earlier this month, Brown was arrested in Dubai and then extradited to the United States. He was released from jail last week on a $25,000 bond following his attempted murder charge. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player is now required to wear a GPS ankle monitor, according to the outlet.

Following his release, Brown pleaded not guilty.

“I took this case because I passionately believe in Brown’s defense,” Mark Eiglarsh told NBC in a press release. “The actions he was forced to take were solely in self-defense against the alleged victim’s violent behavior. Brown was attacked that night and acted within his legal right to protect himself from an individual who previously committed criminal acts against him. It’s a privilege to represent him, and I am determined to ensure that justice is served.”

The attempted murder charge follows an incident that occurred in Miami back in May. Brown was in attendance to a boxing event that was held by popular streamer Adin Ross. Brown is accused of allegedly firing gunshots in the air to clear the noise. Prior to his lawyer defending his innocence, Brown took it to X to share his take on what happened.

“I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me,” Brown wrote on X. “Contrary to some video circulating, the Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED.”

Brown has not spoken out since his arrest.