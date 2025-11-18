Tiger Woods was recently seen with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren, but it's not for the reason you might think.

Woods and Nordegren were spotted over the weekend supporting their son, Charlie Axel Woods, compete at the Florida 1A state championship on Saturday, Nov. 15, at Mission Resort + Club in Howey-In-The-Hills, Fla, according to Golf Week. The school won the state championship, bringing its total championship wins to five.

The couple also daughter, Sam Alexis Woods.

So, no, the two are not rekindling their relationship. In fact, both are in relationships with other people. Nordegren is dating former NFL player Jordan Cameron, and they share children: Zeta, Freya, and Arthur. The two began dating in 2017 after they met at Art Basel in Miami.

As for the golf icon, he went public with his romance with Vanessa Trump earlier this year. Back in July, a source told Page Six that the pair are “very serious,” like “wedding bells serious.”

Woods went Instagram official with their relationship in March.

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts,” Woods captioned two photos of the pair.

Woods went public with the relationship after speculation that the two were dating.

“He knew it would be a huge story when it came out and he didn’t exactly love it,” an insider told the New York Post back in March. “But obviously Tiger dating a Trump is always going to make headlines, which is exactly what he wanted to avoid.”

Vanessa was previously married to Donald Trump Jr. and they share five children together.