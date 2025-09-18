Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker might be rekindling their romance once again.

Over the weekend, People reported that the model and Phoenix Suns star were seen leaving the same New York hotel separately. Jenner was wearing a black turtleneck with matching black cropped pants. She added a white crinkled material in the middle and paired it with black heels and a matching clutch.

As for Booker, he kept his fit casual in all-white and paired it with a baseball cap. In the photo, Booker was also carrying two large bags.

While fans would love to see them try their romance again, with the many events of New York Fashion Week, it could simply be a coincidence.

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner's relationship

The NBA star and model began dating in 2020 and went Instagram official on Valentine's Day in 2021. When the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary, a source shared that Jenner was very happy in her relationship.

“She is crazy about him. She has never looked happier. Her whole family loves Devin too,” a source told PEOPLE.

“Devin is such a cool guy,” the insider added. “He is very low-key and doesn't want to be a celebrity. He is very sweet to Kendall.”

In an interview in 2022 with the Wall Street Journal, Booker shared if dating the model is hard given her fame as well.

“I wouldn't say hard,” the NBA star responded. “Honestly, I'm enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn't always this way, but I feel like I'm in a good place right now.”

Despite their lavish trips and Booker joining Jenner in family events like Kourtney Kardashian getting married to Travis Barker, the two quietly ended their relationship in November 2022. The couple decided to focus on their careers given their busy schedules, according to E! News.

There have been incidents when the two have attempted to rekindle their romance with most recently being in February 2025.

They are “very much together,” a source told Us Weekly. “Kendall thinks Devin is really funny, and they seem very solid right now.”

“Kendall and Devin like to keep their relationship private,” the source added. “But they are very touchy-feely when they’re with friends.”

There haven't been any reports detailing the current status of their relationship so we'll just have to keep our eyes peeled.