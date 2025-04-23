Kevin Gates didn’t just pull up to the Lakers-Timberwolves playoff game on Tuesday night—he stirred the pot before he even got there, per Complex. The rapper, who sat front row alongside model and social media personality Brittany Renner, made headlines recently for his provocative comments about Savannah James, wife of LeBron James. And while celebrity appearances at NBA games are routine, Gates’ presence came with serious side-eye from fans familiar with the drama.

When I say I’m petty, I am Kevin Gates sitting courtside at the Lakers game after talking about LeBron and his wife PETTY 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/0DjroNd0Gv — MEMBERS ⁶𓅓 (@OVOmembers) April 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Just weeks earlier, Gates posted a video criticizing Savannah’s body language toward LeBron, suggesting he preferred the admiration LeBron received from “white women” instead. It was a messy comment that lit up Instagram, and it seemed to elicit a pointed response. LeBron—famous for letting his captions do the talking—shared a post of Savannah with the line, “Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinions of peasants.” Savannah added her own fuel with subtle activity on her own account.

Gates, unbothered, responded again by saying, “sometimes the truth hurts, but it heals.” Fast-forward to Tuesday, and he showed up to Crypto.com Arena acting like none of it ever happened.

Eyes on the Game… and the Drama

Fans online couldn’t help but react. Some thought it was bold for Gates to show up at a Lakers home game so soon after publicly mentioning the superstar’s wife. Others were more entertained by the spectacle, joking about the tension and watching closely for a reaction from LeBron, who appeared unfazed.

Also spotted in the arena was Jack Black, who might’ve been the only celebrity courtside that night not linked to controversy. As for the game itself, the Lakers took a 94-85 win over Minnesota, tying their playoff series and giving fans something on the court to talk about too.

But it’s clear: in a city where drama meets sport, Kevin Gates made sure the spotlight wasn’t just on the scoreboard.