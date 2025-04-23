Kevin Gates didn’t just pull up to the Lakers-Timberwolves playoff game on Tuesday night—he stirred the pot before he even got there, per Complex. The rapper, who sat front row alongside model and social media personality Brittany Renner, made headlines recently for his provocative comments about Savannah James, wife of LeBron James. And while celebrity appearances at NBA games are routine, Gates’ presence came with serious side-eye from fans familiar with the drama.

Just weeks earlier, Gates posted a video criticizing Savannah’s body language toward LeBron, suggesting he preferred the admiration LeBron received from “white women” instead. It was a messy comment that lit up Instagram, and it seemed to elicit a pointed response. LeBron—famous for letting his captions do the talking—shared a post of Savannah with the line, “Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinions of peasants.” Savannah added her own fuel with subtle activity on her own account.

Gates, unbothered, responded again by saying, “sometimes the truth hurts, but it heals.” Fast-forward to Tuesday, and he showed up to Crypto.com Arena acting like none of it ever happened.

Related NewsArticle continues below
Charles Barkley, Luka Doncic, Inside the NBA, Jaden McDaniels
Charles Barkley, Inside the NBA crew debate ‘dirty’ play on Luka Doncic
Shannon Sharpe, whose accuser's lawyer dropped more audio of a threat to 'choke' her in the middle of his ongoing lawsuit, with a fan.
Shannon Sharpe accuser releases new audio of public ‘choke’ threat
Former Falcons and Cardinals kicker Jay Feely, who is heading into politics as he runs for the House of Representatives in Arizona, at Panthers-Chargers game.
Ex-Falcons, Cardinals kicker makes stunning political move

Eyes on the Game… and the Drama

Fans online couldn’t help but react. Some thought it was bold for Gates to show up at a Lakers home game so soon after publicly mentioning the superstar’s wife. Others were more entertained by the spectacle, joking about the tension and watching closely for a reaction from LeBron, who appeared unfazed.

Also spotted in the arena was Jack Black, who might’ve been the only celebrity courtside that night not linked to controversy. As for the game itself, the Lakers took a 94-85 win over Minnesota, tying their playoff series and giving fans something on the court to talk about too.

But it’s clear: in a city where drama meets sport, Kevin Gates made sure the spotlight wasn’t just on the scoreboard.