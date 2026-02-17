Megan Thee Stallion turned 31 in style, and Klay Thompson made sure the celebration ended with a statement. The rapper, born Megan Pete, shared glimpses of a tropical birthday getaway during NBA All Star weekend, thanking her boyfriend for what she called an unforgettable trip. Then came the surprise that sent social media into a frenzy, a brand new Bentley wrapped in a bow.

A viral post on Instagram appeared to show Thompson gifting Megan an ultra luxury Bentley Mulsanne, a vehicle reportedly valued near $400,000, per SI. Neither Megan nor Thompson detailed the purchase, but the images spoke loudly. Within minutes, fans flooded X and Instagram with reactions, debating whether the Mavericks guard had officially raised the bar for celebrity birthday gifts.

The couple’s birthdays fall just a week apart. Megan recently celebrated Thompson’s 36th, and observers noted how the guard responded in kind. Her caption captured the mood. “Aw man I was not ready for this birthday trip to be over 🥺 A time was definitely had 🌴🍹🥳 THANK YOU BABY ⚓,” she wrote, pairing beachside shots with images of the luxury car reveal.

From Hard Launch to High Luxury

Thompson and Megan first confirmed their relationship publicly in July, stepping out in coordinated outfits that quickly circulated online. Since then, they have leaned into shared moments, from boat outings to holiday gatherings. Megan even cooked Thanksgiving dinner for Thompson’s family, earning praise from his father, Mychal Thompson.

The All Star break offered another glimpse into their dynamic. Photos showed the pair relaxing on a boat and enjoying the beach before Megan stunned in an eye catching dress for her birthday dinner. The final slide, however, stole the spotlight. The Bentley sat polished and pristine, bow tied across the hood, signaling a grand finale to the getaway.

For Thompson, who now plays for the Dallas Mavericks, the gesture landed during one of the NBA’s most visible weekends. For Megan, it marked a milestone celebration that blended romance, luxury, and viral appeal.

Neither star offered additional commentary about the car beyond the posts. Still, the internet filled in the gaps, turning a private gift into a trending topic. In a weekend built around highlight plays and celebrity sightings, Klay Thompson managed to create one of the biggest moments without stepping on the court.