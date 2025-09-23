Karl-Anthony Towns is reminiscing about his outfit faux pas.

In an episode of The Late Night Show with Jimmy Fallon, the NBA star explained why, in the second half of the Philadelphia 76ers game vs. the New York Knicks, he changed from his Philadelphia Eagles shirt to a New York Knicks one. Fallon explained that a lot of fans thought he had gotten yelled at by the Knicks, whom he got traded to back in September 2024, to change his shirt, however, the Knicks center provided some clarity on why he had the outfit change.

“I go back for the first half, halftime, pit stains. I can't have pit stains on an ESPN game. I'm not gonna allow that. That's the exact reason,” Towns told Fallon.

Towns added that he didn't want to bother a ball boy to go grab his bag which had another Eagles jacket in it but instead decided to rock some team gear he had close by.

“I have a whole other Eagles starter jacket in the back but the ball boys they do so much work. If anyone watches the ball boys for any professional teams, shoutout to y'all. What y'all do is second to none,” Towns said, praising their work.

Karl-Anthony Towns on trade to New York Knicks

Later in the conversation with Fallon, Towns discussed his trade to the Knicks last year.

The Knicks acquired Towns in a blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves that also included the Charlotte Hornets. The Knicks received draft rights to James Nnaji while the Timberwolves acquired Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop, and a future first-round pick. The Hornets also received Charlie Brown, DaQuan Jeffries, Duane Washington Jr., and two future second-round picks via the Knocks and a 2025 second-round pick via the Timberwolves.

Towns first started off by prasing Minnesota calling it “amazing.”

“The Timberwolves treated me with nothing but love and respect. To have those years there, and finally see success happening with our team there, it was awesome. The fans appreciated it a bunch,” Towns said.

“I’ve built my life there, I’ve had so many memories there. So, it’s kind of like that first breakup. It was tough,” he continued, adding, how he felt after hearing the news but admitted it being the Knicks made the situation better.

Towns added that he heard of the news in person by President Tim Connelly while a lot of times players are told of trades via phone.

“I respect it. Honestly, it’s a tough situation regardless of what would’ve happened. The fact that it happened that way, I got to give him respect,” said Towns.

The Knicks first regular season game will be against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. ET.