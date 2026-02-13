Kylie Kelce's “beef” with this NBA icon is years in the making.

In an episode of Not Gonna Lie on Feb. 12, Kylie revealed that her incident with Dwyane Wade happened on her way to tie the knot with her husband, Jason Kelce.

“I have a long-standing beef with Dwyane Wade, that — you guessed it — Dwyane Wade actually knows nothing about,” Kylie shared on the episode.

The moment when Kylie stated the alleged “beef” occurred when she was on the elevator, when she bumped into the three-time NBA champion.

“We were going down for the wedding. Right? I am in a wedding dress with a veil on the back of my head,” Kylie recalled. “We have all four bridesmaids and the wedding planner, Sarah, in the elevator with us. And we just so happen to get on the elevator with Dwyane Wade.”

Kylie and her bridesmaids wanted to talk to the NBA legend, but instead, they were met with silence.

Article Continues Below

“Here's the problem that I have with that. He didn't say a goddamn word, which is crazy,” Kylie said. “There is a bride and her bridesmaids in the f—ing elevator with you. You are in an enclosed space. And then he didn't say a word.”

“He probably was, like, regretting every step he took to get on that elevator. He was probably sitting there like, ‘Why didn't I just let the door close?’” Kylie quipped.

That's when the “beef” began, “That s— blew my mind,” Kylie said.

Kylie and Jason got married in 2018 and they share daughters Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 10 months.

She recently spoke about how their special day was just the way they needed it to be.

“Our wedding, I feel like, appropriately conveyed us as people,” she shared. “There was good food. There was good music. But other than that, we showed up. And that was a win.”