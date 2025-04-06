Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce welcomed their fourth baby girl last month and they're sharing some names that they decided against. The couple ended up naming their youngest daughter Finnley “Finn” Anne and she is following her older sisters: Wyatt Elizabeth, Elliotte Ray, and Bennett Llewellyn, who also have gender-neutral names.

Kylie shared on her Not Gonna Lie podcast that she and Jason considered a couple of options that stayed on the theme they began for their older daughters. They considered Colette and calling her Cole as well as Georgie as a nickname.

“I didn’t like anything that got us there,” Kylie said on her podcast. “No offense to anyone.”

Winnifred was also a consideration for baby No. 4 because Kylie loved the nickname. We had “plans to call the baby Freddy because … a little girl named Freddie has to be so badass and so cute.”

There were a lot of names up in the air for Finnley that the couple didn't even decide until they left the hospital.

“For the first 24 hours, she did not have a name,” the mom of four admitted. “She was baby girl Kelce there for a minute, and I considered just letting that one roll.”

Jason and Kylie ended up choosing Finnley but it wasn't an original name from the batch they were looking at while she was pregnant. The former field hockey coach said it was not an option that they spoke about for their youngest but they did in fact mention the name when they were expecting Elliotte.

The couple who got married in 2018, announced the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram on April 1.

“Whoop, there she is!” the couple wrote in the caption before revealing their fourth daughter's name.

While the comments below were all congratulatory, Kylie did clap back at some haters that had something to say about her daughters' names.

“I totally respect your opinion on the names of our children, but I actually don’t care what that is,” she said. “And I mean that in the most loving and respectful way. We named them.”

“There’s nothing we can do,” Kylie continued. “The paperwork is filed out and on its way to the government.”