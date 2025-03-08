Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce's home is about to get a little more full. The couple got married in 2018 and have three daughters together and are expecting a new bundle of joy to enter their family.

In a recent episode of Kylie's podcast Not Gonna Lie she told fans that “nearly nine months pregnant.” Another clue that the baby is due soon is that she said that she is “about to have three birthdays very close together.”

Their daughters Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2, were born in March 2021 and February 2023. Wyatt, 5, was born in October 2019.

In the past week, Kylie has been sharing some more news about her fourth child including a name she's thinking of. Kylie revealed that she considering the name Andie for their fourth daughter, inspired by Kate Hudson's character Andie Anderson in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is one of my favorite movies of all time, but absolutely my favorite rom-com,” Kylie said in the teaser for her interview with Hudson. “We've even considered Andie as a name for our fourth girl. Our first is Wyatt, our second is Elliotte, our third is Bennett and we were like, ‘Andie would fit in there and it would be so cool.'”

Hudson gave Kylie her approval over the name gushing, “Andie would be so cute… I love that.”

Kylie and Jason are a huge fan of gender neutral names and wants to continue the tradition with her fourth child.

“I feel like we have to lean a little bit towards those sort of gender-neutral names for our fourth because we have Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett,” she said in a previous episode of Not Gonna Lie. “So if we do a full commit to a girly name at this point, it would not sit well with the other three, I think. Eventually, they'll be like, ‘Why did they get a cute girly name?’”

Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce Speak On Fourth Baby Girl

Kylie revealed why the two decided to expand their family.

“Jason was always like, ‘I'll do whatever you wanna do,' and I was always in the camp of I wanted four with room for one pleasant surprise,” Kylie shared on her podcast. “Which I really think we got to three, and I was like, three is cool. This feels good.”

“Then we got out of the rough baby sleeping and all that, and then I was just like, you know what? I really like even numbers,” she added.

The couple went viral when they shared a photo of their three daughters with different reactions to the news that they will be big sisters.

“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister,” Kylie wrote in the Instagram caption. “At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!

Kylie added that after this baby though she's probably done.

“I think it might get shut down after this one,” she said. “We're gonna have this next kid and I'm gonna be like, ‘Don't even look at me. Just eyes at the floor. Don't look at me.' ”