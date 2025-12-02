Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift reportedly decided to have a different kind of Thanksgiving this year.

Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs were facing the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, so it's not a surprise that the two were not sitting down at a table surrounded by their loved ones last week. However, according to a report on celebrity gossip blog Deuxmoi, the couple opted for a private celebration. The outlet reports that Kelce and Swift decided to head to Rhode Island and have dinner at the singer's Watch Hill mansion.

The dinner with Swift hopefully brightened the holiday weekend for Kelce as the Chiefs fell to the Cowboys 28-31. Kelce scored one touchdown and caught five of six targets for 45 yards.

Article Continues Below

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, spoke to reporters after the game and shared where he believes the Chiefs could have done better on the field.

“My hat goes off to the Cowboys. They did a nice job today battling through,” said Head Coach Andy Reid. “I was proud of our guys for battling through with some of the things that were going on…The bottom line is we're having too many penalties…and [we have] to get off the field on third downs.”

Reid added: “We had too many opportunities that we gave away. When two good teams are playing each other, you can't have that.”

The Chiefs are currently 6-6 so far this season and their next game will be against the Houston Texans at their home in Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 7.