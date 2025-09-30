Elite athletes never lose their competitive fire. Many NBA stars find a new arena on the golf course. It is a new place to channel that relentless drive for excellence. Lakers guard Austin Reaves caught the bug. He also caught a swing good enough to critique the game of the King: LeBron James. The NBA season is near. That means media days bring playful trash talk.

The Savage Jab

Reaves wasted no time when a reporter asked about his superstar teammate’s golf skills. He immediately put the focus on the next generation.

Austin: “I played with Bronny probably a week ago…I sent Bron a picture of me and Bronny out there and I was like I got all of my money on Bronny. He's got a good swing” “What about his dad?” “It's a work in progress” 😂 pic.twitter.com/ansiLuiD0d — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) September 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I played with Bronny probably a week ago,” Reaves revealed. He sent LeBron a picture of the two. His message to the four-time champion: “I got all of my money on Bronny. He’s got a good swing.”

The reporter pressed for an opinion on LeBron's game. Reaves delivered a concise, five-word jab that is already circulating online: “It's a work in progress.” Reaves' dismissal is brutal. It is especially harsh for a player of LeBron James' caliber, a man who dominates every court he steps onto.

However, Reaves offered a silver lining. He shared a new development in James’ difficult journey with the little white ball. “He told me he got his first birdy the other day and said he was very excited,” Reaves confirmed.

That detail shows James's determination. He embraces the struggle of learning a new, difficult sport. Getting that first birdie can still excite one of history’s greatest athletes.

Bronny's Natural Talent

Bronny James is also fully embracing golf. A recent video with YouTuber Grant Horvat proved it.

Lakers footage showed Bronny playing in a scramble. He displayed impressive game management. He thought carefully, debating a lay-up versus an ambitious 293-yard shot. Bronny went for the big swing, showcasing a star’s confidence. He also showed excellent touch, draining a putt from the fringe to finish a hole.

Austin Reaves, an undrafted player turned integral offensive weapon, is widely considered the best amateur golfer in the NBA after Stephen Curry. His high standing gives his critique weight. The King will surely seek retribution at training camp, but matching his son’s natural, elite-looking talent will prove difficult.