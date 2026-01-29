Lamar Odom is making his next steps in recovery following his DUI earlier this month.

The former NBA star entered a 30-day treatment program at the iRely Recovery facility in Los Angeles, according to TMZ Sports. His manager, Gina Rodriguez, shared with the outlet that he wants to refrain from marijuana so that it doesn't lead to doing hard drugs.

Earlier this month, cops pulled over Odom in Vegas for speeding, where officers said that the former NBA star's car “reeked of weed,” according to TMZ Sports, with him later confessing that he smoked earlier in the day. Odom received two traffic violations for driving more than 41+ miles per hour over the regulated speed limit and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane. He later broke his silence on the matter by sharing he wants to do better.

“I am learning from this experience and remain committed to my continued growth,” Odom told TMZ Sports. “I've worked hard to rebuild my life, and taking responsibility is an essential part of that process.”

He added, “I am cooperating fully, staying honest, and focused on moving forward with integrity. Thank you to those who continue to support me.”

The last time that Odom was charged with a DUI was in 2013. Two years later, he had a near-fatal overdose in a brother in Vegas. Last year, he spoke about that difficult time and how he it took several months for him to be able to recover after.

“I do remember, but I don’t really remember because I was in a coma,” said Odom around the one hour and 29 minute mark of the interview on the Kyle & Jackie O Show in January 2025. “I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks when I was underneath seeing all black.”

“I don't know what they were able to slip into my drink or what,” he added. “When I woke up, I couldn't walk or talk. So it took you know, it took some months of rehabilitation and a lot of prayers, a lot of determination.”