Larsa Pippen is boo'ed up. The Real Housewives of Miami star confirmed her romance with former basketball Jeff Coby in a steamy makeup session. The photos were obtained by Page Six that showed the couple showing some PDA out in Miami on Sunday.

The photos were taken in an underground parking lot with Pippen sporting some cargo pants and a sports bra. Coby also looked casual in a sweatsuit and sporting some AirPod Max headphones. The two embraced and shared a kiss while Coby looked to be getting an item out of his car.

Pippen and Coby were rumored to be dating per TMZ earlier this month. While the couple hasn't made a red carpet appearance they attended Marysol Patton’s belated 58th birthday party last month according to Page Six.

“They were cute. She was glowing,” the insider tells the outlet, adding, that the pair “seemed really happy and smiley.”

It's unclear how long Pippen and Coby have been dating but their relationship seems to be going well so far. TMZ reported that the two was set up by David Alexander and officially met at the 10-year anniversary party for Alexander's DBC Fitness gym at ZZs Club Miami back in January.

Coby is a former basketball player that and lastly played overseas for the Basket Racing Club Luxembourg in 2019.

Pippen is mostly known for her former marriage to NBA legend Scottie Pippen whom she shares three children with: Scotty Pippen Jr., Preston Pippen, and Justin Pippen.

Larsa Pippen's Relationship with Marcus Jordan

Last year, Pippen called it quits with on-again-off-again boyfriend Marcus Jordan — son of NBA icon Michael Jordan. The pair dated for two years before they decided to no longer continue their relationship.

“Larsa realized this relationship is just not the one for her after spending some more time apart, filming a new show,” a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “She wants to move on and focus on improving her life. They simply want different things out of life.”

“Larsa wants more out of her partner, someone who is motivated like her,” the source added at the time.

Marcus recently made headlines of his own when he was arrested for a DUI in February. Following the arrest, the citing claims that Marcus “acknowledges that he needs help to overcome the challenges of his alcohol/substance use and is amenable to treatment,” PEOPLE reported.