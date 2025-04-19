Larsa Pippen and Jeff Coby are now red carpet official.

The new couple walked the red carpet for the premiere of Ben Affleck's The Accountant 2 on Wednesday night, April 16. The Real Housewives of Miami star and the former basketball pro attended the event at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles after they had been rumored to be dating for a couple of months. The two were recently seen in Miami sharing a kiss in a parking lot. Pippen and Coby looked relaxed as she was sporting some cargo pants and a sports bra. Coby also chose a casual fit and wore a sweatsuit and some AirPod Max headphones. The two embraced and shared a kiss while Coby looked to be getting an item out of his car.

Prior to the dating rumors, she told PEOPLE that she was content being single. The mom of four was recently in a relationship with Marcus Jordan, NBA legend Michael Jordan's son.

“I already feel full from my last relationship,” Pippen said, seemingly about Jordan. “I need to just focus on other things at this point. I am working, I am enjoying my family time. I'm good.”

Jordan and Pippen dated for nearly two years. The couple split in March 2024, but it doesn't seem like there were any regets.

“Larsa realized this relationship is just not the one for her after spending some more time apart, filming a new show,” a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “She wants to move on and focus on improving her life. They simply want different things out of life.”

“Larsa wants more out of her partner, someone who is motivated like her,” the source added at the time.

Before she dated Jordan, she was married to Scottie Pippen for 19 years. They got share four children together: sons Scotty Jr., 24, Preston, 23, and Justin, 20, and daughter Sophia, 16.

Pippen's relationship with Coby is still new but PEOPLE confirmed that their romance began at the beginning of the year. According to TMZ, they met af.ter initially meeting at the 10-year anniversary party for David Alexander's DBC Fitness gym at ZZs Club Miami back in January.

“They were cute. She was glowing,” an insider tells the outlet, adding, that the pair “seemed really happy and smiley.”