Lexie Hull is embracing her offseason with some Texas flair. The Indiana Fever guard traded her sneakers for boots as she joined her twin sister, Lacie Hull, at the Austin City Limits Music Festival over the weekend. “Off season off to a great start 🤠 first @aclfestival in the books!,” Hull captioned her Instagram carousel, where she posed in a cowgirl-inspired outfit that perfectly matched the Austin vibe.

The sisters, who both starred at Stanford before entering the WNBA, were all smiles as they enjoyed the three-day event with friends at Zilker Park.

Lacie, who also shared snapshots from the festival, wrote, “@aclfestival continues to be my favorite Austin holiday!!!!!” The two looked completely at home in the Texas sun, sporting cowboy hats and boots while taking in live performances and local energy that made the event one of the most anticipated of the fall season.

A bright offseason and new beginnings

Hull’s appearance at the festival came shortly after Indiana wrapped up its strong WNBA campaign. The Fever finished just one win shy of the WNBA Finals, and Hull expressed her gratitude for the journey in a heartfelt message.

“Smiling through it all because I LOVE my job!! Thankful for year 4! This group was a special one,” she wrote. The post had fans speculating about her future with the team, as the sharpshooting guard is currently a free agent.

But Hull wasted no time keeping her momentum off the court. A day after her reflective message, she announced a new partnership with Dazzle Dry, a clean beauty brand known for its quick-drying nail products.

“As an athlete, performance isn’t optional — it’s everything,” Hull said. “That’s why I trust @dazzle_dry… Proud to partner with a female-founded, science-backed brand that gives me the freedom to show up as my best self.”

From the court to the festival fields, Lexie Hull is kicking off her offseason with confidence, celebration, and a whole lot of country style.