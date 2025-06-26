The beef between Kevin Durant and Lil B has finally been squashed shortly after the rapper reignited their feud following the former's trade to the Houston Rockets.

Lil B made the announcement on X, formerly Twitter, on June 25, 2025. It appears he was talking to fellow rapper E-40, which led him to his decision to squash the beef.

“I just got off the phone with E-40[,] I want to apologize to Kevin Durant for saying mean things that I don't mean,” Lil B said of their beef. “I accept his clap back with all love and poetry because KD is a legend and a good dude!”

Kevin Durant and Lil B's squashed beef

Kevin Durant attends a WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.
The beef between Durant and Lil B was reignited on June 23, 2025, when the rapper took to X following Durant's trade to the Rockets. He brought up a basketball game they played, which Durant allegedly owes him for.

“Kevin Durant you still owe me [for] that 1 on 1[,] you ain't ready real NBA I really love basketball and hoop I mean that!” his post began. “Whatever basketball court you want ! And yo raps is trash Bithc.”

A few minutes later, Lil B followed up that post with another. The second post called out Durant again, and it went viral. It elicited a response from the 15-time NBA All-Star.

“Kevin Durant really ain’t bout no basketball shit [you] ain’t got no real paper you really just a ho pull up whenever [you] ready any basketball court on earth I mean that [I'm] waiting for you,” he wrote.

Durant then responded, which seemingly ended the feud. “Broke boy asking for a feature in my DM…[You] wouldn't be able to get a shot off on me lil one, you was once a thing, I'm still that,” he retorted.

The feud dates back to May 2011. Durant previously called Lil B a “wack” rapper, to which he responded by putting a “curse” on him. The “curse” stated that Durant would “never win” an NBA Championship, which did not happen, as Durant is a two-time NBA Champion.

In 2014, Lil B dropped a diss track about Durant titled “F**K KD.” Their feud went quiet for over a decade before being reignited in 2025. At least, it appears to be over.