Lin-Manuel Miranda is preparing to bring one of baseball's most extraordinary family stories to the big screen. While speaking with Jennifer Mercedes of ChicaDeportes at the Hispanic Federation Gala, Miranda casually revealed that he’s working on a film about the Molina brothers — Bengie, José, and Yadier — the trio of catching legends from his father's hometown of Vega Alta, Puerto Rico.

“You have this tiny town producing an appalling number of Major League Baseball players,” Miranda said. “Being able to honor that in a movie is something we’re really actively trying to do.”

The Molina brothers carved out historic careers during the 2000s, each anchoring teams with standout defensive prowess. Between them, they captured multiple World Series titles and became the only trio of siblings in MLB history to each earn a championship ring. Bengie broke into the majors in 1998, José followed in 1999, and Yadier arrived in 2004, with all three overlapping as active players for six seasons.

Though Miranda didn't reveal a specific timeline for the film's release or whether he'll direct it personally, his deep connection to the Molinas’ story signals a project close to his heart.

A Legacy Beyond the Diamond

The brothers’ achievements are nothing short of remarkable. Bengie and José helped the Anaheim Angels win the 2002 World Series. José later secured a second title with the New York Yankees in 2009, while Bengie added another championship with the 2010 San Francisco Giants.

Yadier, often regarded as one of the finest catchers in MLB history, spent his entire 19-year career with the St. Louis Cardinals. His resume boasts nine Gold Gloves, four Platinum Gloves, a Silver Slugger award, and two World Series victories. Together, the Molina brothers combined for over 4,000 hits and left an indelible mark on baseball history.

While Lin Manuel-Miranda juggles multiple projects — including a musical adaptation of The Warriors and his role as Hermes in Percy Jackson and the Olympians — this heartfelt tribute to Puerto Rican excellence already feels like one of his most personal stories yet.