On his birthday, WWE's Logan Paul's fiancée Nina Agdal posted a video of her “favorite person” dancing with her.

She posted the video on her Instagram Stories. She and Paul are wearing robes and are presumably in a hotel room during WWE's European tour. “Happy 30th birthday to my favorite person in the whole world,” she wrote over the video.

On April 1, 2025, Paul turned 30 years old. Assuming the video was taken while WWE was in London, England, for Monday Night RAW, he got to celebrate a little earlier than if he was in the United States.

WWE just wrapped up their European tour with a taping of RAW in London. Now, they will head to Chicago, Illinois, for Friday Night SmackDown as the Road to WrestleMania 41 continues.

Paul had a pivotal role in the latest edition of RAW. He will be facing AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is his fourth WrestleMania match, and he has already been in the ring with the likes of Hall of Famers like Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, The Miz, and Rey Mysterio. Now, he faces Styles, who is a legend of the sport.

Who is Logan Paul's fiancée Nina Agdal?

Agdal is a Danish model who was previously featured in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue in 2012. She has also been on the cover of Maxim.

She has been with Paul since 2022. In July 2023, they announced their engagement. The following April, they announced that they were expecting their first child together.

On September 29, 2024, Agdal gave birth to their daughter, Esmé Agdal Paul. Paul was then on a paternity leave for several months before returning at the Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025.

Logan Paul, who just turned 30 on his birthday, is already one of WWE's top stars. He has only wrestled a handful of matches, but he is a marquee name on their RAW brand.

Throughout his career, he won the United States Championship once, holding it for 273 days before losing to LA Knight at the 2024 SummerSlam PLE. He has also competed for the Undisputed WWE Championship against Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes during their respective reigns.

Since 2022, he has been a member of the WWE roster. His first match was at WrestleMania 38, when he teamed with The Miz to take on the Mysterios (Rey and Dominik). The heels won, but The Miz turned on Paul afterward, setting up their SummerSlam match that year.

His next match was against Reigns at Crown Jewel. Paul then competed in the 2023 Royal Rumble and faced Rollins at WrestleMania 39. He then feuded with Ricochet heading into the 2023 SummerSlam PLE after competing in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

At the 2025 Royal Rumble, Paul eliminated marquee names like CM Punk and Styles before getting eliminated by John Cena. He also competed in the Elimination Chamber match and was eliminated by Punk.