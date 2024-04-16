For anyone who's watched Logan Paul's antics on YouTube and in the wrestling ring and thought “boy, that guy would be a great father,” you're about to get your wish. For the rest of us, let's just hope his dad jokes are better than his sense of online propriety — the notorious influencer/WWE wrestler/Prime Energy drink co-founder and his fiancée, model Nina Agdal, have just announced their pregnancy.

With the prescient social media post, “Another Paul coming this Fall 👶🏼” and a pic of the happy couple kissing as Paul holds up a series of sonogram pics of the baby, the future Paul baby is already fast becoming a social media star like his dad.

Numerous well-wishers flocked to the comment section to congratulate the soon-to-be-parents. Logan Paul's boxer/influencer brother Jake Paul posted the message “Uncle Jakey,” which may even be a scarier thought than Jake Paul in the boxing ring.

Many posts centered on the idea that the baby would be born holding a bottle of Prime, be named Prime or be an instant Prime spokesperson. Logan Paul is infamously the co-founder of the controversial energy drink Prime Energy, a highly caffeinated energy beverage under investigation by the F.D.A., and Prime Hydration, a non-caffeinated sports drink that tends to turn children into sugar-crazed maniacs after their Saturday morning soccer games.

Paul and Agdal have been a couple since 2022, with their courtship being highly documented by Paul on his YouTube channel.

When Paul proposed slightly over a year later in Italy's Lake Como, he came with cameras ready, documenting the whole experience from their first meeting up to Agdal saying yes.

Now, they are expectant parents whether they — and the world — are ready for a Paul child or not.

Logan Paul has been a lightning rod for controversy for much of the content he posts online. He faced a barrage of criticism in 2018 for posting a video of a dead body hanging from a tree in a Japanese forest known as a location for suicide victims.

Logan Paul and his brother Jake Paul are known for pushing the boundaries of appropriate content in their YouTube videos in general.

They're also equally known for getting hit in the face at this point, with Logan Paul focusing on his W.W.E. wrestling career, and Jake Paul training in earnest as a boxer and promoting exhibition fights against other major opponents — such as his upcoming grudge match this summer against Mike Tyson.

Now, Logan Paul is going to add “father” to his growing résumé.

In all fairness, Paul also has demonstrated an aptitude for business acumen in the influencer generation, so hopefully he'll at least be able to impart some sound financial advice to his offspring. Or he'll a presidential candidate in 2028.

Nina Agdal, meanwhile, is a Danish model most well known for her appearances in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Probably her most famous shoot was on the cover of the 50th anniversary issue of the magazine with Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge in 2014.

So let's raise a glass of Prime in a congratulatory toast to the happy expectant couple, Logan Paul and Nina Agdal, as we then run wildly in circles from its sugary after-effects.