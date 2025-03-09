Machine Gun Kelly is mourning the loss of his friend, Luke “the Dingo” Trembath. The professional snowboarder died on Feb. 28 at the age of 38, according to PEOPLE. On Friday (March 7), MGK paid tribute to his friend on Instagram.

“Crazy…i didn’t even cry this hard when my dad died. I’ve lost a lot of friends, but i’ve never lost a brother,” MGK wrote in a caption of his Instagram post that featured a collage of photos with him and Dingo. “We’ll never get another Dingo on this planet. A true rockstar without ever needing to make a song, the most loyal, loud, charismatic, funny, and annoying human i’ve ever had the honor of knowing.”

MGK went on to share what he will miss most about his late friend.

“I’ll miss your epic toasts, i’ll miss dapping you up and my hand hurting everytime because you had some odd amount of Australian strength goin on, i’ll miss your bellyflops, i’ll miss watching you walk through the door and lifting the energy of every pivotal event in my adult life, i’ll miss you pissing me off, but most of all i’ll miss your laugh. you were the glue between all of us,” he added.

One of the hardest parts of Dingo's death was informing his 15-year-old daughter, Casie, that he was gone. It “was one of my hardest phone calls, because she loved you so much.”

The rapper is expecting a new baby with ex-girlfriend, Megan Fox and believes that Dingo will be welcoming the baby. MGK added that Dingo is going to be “dressed up in a hilarious costume making them laugh, getting ready to send them down. I couldn’t ask for a more bittersweet birth blessing.”

Monster Energy, which produced Trembath's UNLEASHED podcast also paid tribute to the former professional athlete.

“Our Monster family is heartbroken today and we honor the legendary Luke “The Dingo” Trembath,” they wrote on Instagram. :His unparalleled passion and energy were infectious, lighting up everything he touched. We’ll forever remember his iconic laugh, his love for racing suits, and his genuine ability to connect with everyone he met. Here’s to you Dingo, you’ll be deeply missed and forever remembered.”

How Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Now?

Fox and MGK are expecting their first child together but because of the rapper's infidelity she no longer wants a relationship with him.

“Megan is moving forward independently and is not interested in revisiting the past,” a source told RadarOnline about the current status of the former couple's relationship. “She is deeply hurt by how things ended but is focusing on healing.”

While Megan is looking forward to welcoming her fourth child — she shares three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green — MGK wants a second chance with the actress.

“He would like to reconcile, but Megan is firm in her decision to move on. She doesn't see a future with him anymore,” the source added.

The couple began dating in 2020 and weeks after Fox announced she was pregnant, she discovered that he was allegedly talking to other women behind her back.

“She wants to break the cycle. She doesn't want to put herself in the same position again,” the source concluded.