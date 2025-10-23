Mark Sanchez's attorney, Tim Delaney, has a health update following the former NFL star's stabbing altercation earlier this month.

According to Delaney, Sanchez is “still recovering from the injuries he sustained in the medical intervention,” the attorney mentioned in a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

Sanchez is facing multiple criminal charges after an altercation involving a 69-year-old truck driver, Perry Tole, in an alley in Indianapolis that put both in the hospital. He's since been charged with felony battery resulting in serious bodily injury and three misdemeanor charges: battery resulting in bodily injury, public intoxication, and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, according to ABC.

While his recovery “is still ongoing,” the judge has proposed a Dec. 11 trial date.

Sanchez broke his silence on the incident when he left the Marion County Jail earlier this month.

“Right now I’m just focused on my recovery,” Sanchez told the reporter. “And I just wanted to thank the first responders… I’m grateful for that… I’m recovering slowly. It’s a long process.”

#EXCLUSIVE: Former NFL Quarterback and FOX Analyst Mark Sanchez is out of the hospital and was booked into the Marion County Jail this morning. He was there to be fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken. The judge said he must do this before being able to leave Indiana. pic.twitter.com/B0CR4F8EH7 — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) October 12, 2025

Mark Sanchez's ex speaks out amid stabbing incident

Sanchez's ex-girlfriend, model Bobby T, whom he shares his eight-year-old son Daniel with has spoken out amid the incident. She took to her Instagram Story to share how she felt about Sanchez's current situation.

“I am aware of the serious criminal charges currently facing my son’s father, Mark Sanchez,” Bobby began in a statement shared on her Instagram Stories via a screenshot per PEOPLE.“My foremost priority has always been, and remains, our eight-year-old son, Daniel. I chose to remain silent publicly to protect Daniel.”

She said later in her lengthy message that “none of this is surprising to me” that her ex was involved in an incident like this.

While Sanchez's recovery is still on the mend, it “may impact” any following court dates according to his attorney “but right now, we'll note those dates for our calendars.”