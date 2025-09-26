Mark Wahlberg is lining up his next big role, and he has his sights set on Bill Belichick. The Boston-born actor told TMZ Sports he wants to play the legendary NFL coach on the big screen, calling him the “greatest coach of all time.” Wahlberg even joked about joining Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, for dinner with his wife, Rhea Durham, as part of the preparation.

“If Bill wants to go to dinner with his girlfriend and my wife, that's no problem,” Wahlberg said, before quickly adding, “But I want to play Bill in a movie.”

Wahlberg has been married to Durham since 2009, and together they’ve raised four children. The actor’s enthusiasm for the role comes not only from his admiration for Belichick’s resume but also from his deep New England roots.

Belichick’s Next Chapter, Wahlberg’s Experience

Belichick, now 73, made history in the NFL by leading the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl victories across 24 seasons. This year, he began a new era as the head coach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. His relationship with Hudson, a 24-year-old former cheerleader and pageant contestant, has been a frequent headline since they first went public in 2023 following Belichick’s split from longtime partner Linda Holliday.

Hudson has remained by his side at games this season, supporting Belichick during his debut against Texas Christian University, and later celebrating his first win with the Tar Heels against UNC Charlotte. The 49-year age difference between Belichick and Hudson has sparked plenty of discussion, but Wahlberg’s comments show he is unfazed, even offering to turn it into part of his method acting research.

While no Belichick film is currently in development, Wahlberg already has experience portraying football figures. His 2006 movie Invincible told the underdog story of Vince Papale, who went from substitute teaching to playing for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1970s. With that performance under his belt, Wahlberg believes he has what it takes to carry Belichick’s stoic presence and tactical genius onto the screen.

Belichick’s journey from NFL dynasty builder to college coach already has the makings of a Hollywood storyline. Whether Wahlberg gets his wish remains to be seen, but his willingness to double date with Belichick and Hudson suggests he is more than ready to put in the work to embody one of football’s most decorated figures.