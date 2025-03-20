Following his conviction of two misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment, Jonathan Majors was fired from the MCU, and he wrote a letter to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Speaking to Variety about Magazine Dreams, Majors recalled writing the letter. His intention was to “clear the record” following his controversies and legal troubles.

“I wrote a letter to him,” Majors revealed. “Not recently, [but] not too far in the past. I just want to clear the record, yeah it sucks. It sucks, right? Like boom, you get the verdict, then boom [you're dropped], but Marvel's not mishandling anything by it coming through the grapevine. I got the job through the grapevine.”

Majors then revealed that an agent of his, not his actual agent, gave him the news of his firing, hence the “grapevine.” So, that led to Majors writing Feige the letter.

“[Feige] didn't call me and say[,] ‘Hey, do you want to do the movie? Do you want to be this guy?' My agent called me and said it,” Majors explained. “Then an agent of mine — not my agent — got the news, turned and gave it to me straight. So, I reached out to Kevin..”

Whether or not the letter to Kevin Feige has any impact on Majors returning to Marvel is unclear. Recently, he did express his interest in returning to Marvel as Kang the Conquerer.

Why did Marvel fire Jonathan Majors?

Marvel fired Majors promptly after his conviction in December 2023. It was a messy situation, and they had to refocus their upcoming fifth and sixth Avengers movies, which were set to feature Majors' Kang.

The fifth Avengers movie was subtitled The Kang Dynasty. However, that was thrown into flux once the Grace Jabbari situation arose. Once the conviction was announced, Marvel made their decision along with other companies working with him.

It all came during his breakout year in 2023. Majors started the year by starring in Magazine Dreams, which premiered at that year's Sundance Film Festival.

Disney's Searchlight Pictures acquired the rights to the movie before dropping it due to Majors' controversies and the SAG AFTRA strike. It has since been picked up by Briarcliff Entertainment, who will release it in theaters on Friday, March 21, 2025.

A month after Magazine Dreams' debut, Majors starred in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The movie marked Majors' first big screen appearance as Kang. He previously played variants of the character in the Loki Disney+ series.

Majors also starred in Creed 3 alongside Michael B. Jordan. He played Damian Anderson, the movie's antagonist. Creed 3 came out in March 2023.

Previously, Majors started his acting career by appearing in When We Rise, Hostiles, and White Boy Rick. His breakthrough came in 2019 when he starred in The Last Black Man in San Fransisco.

The following year, he led the series Lovecraft Country. He would go on to star in Jungleland, Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and Devotion.