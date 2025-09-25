D’Angelo Russell has had his share of highlight reels on the court, but his latest big play came off it. The Dallas Mavericks guard proposed to his longtime girlfriend, model Laura Ivaniukas, and the couple shared their unforgettable engagement moments this week, ESPN reports. Russell was in his bag with this one.

On Instagram, the two posted photos from a beach proposal that could rival any romantic movie scene. Russell set up a glowing heart made of roses, surrounded by even more flowers and sparklers. Ivaniukas showed off her dazzling diamond ring in the shots while captioning the post, “Ms to Mrs.. Loading.” The couple’s two children, 3-year-old Riley and 1-year-old Mila Rose, were part of the celebration.

A Love Story and a Fresh Chapter

Russell and Ivaniukas first crossed paths at a New York Fashion Week event before making their relationship public in 2020. They welcomed Riley in 2022 and Mila Rose in 2024, building their family alongside Russell’s NBA journey.

Russell enters his ninth NBA season after splitting last year between the Lakers and Nets. He averaged 12.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists during the 2024-25 season before agreeing to a two-year, $13 million deal with the Mavericks in June. His second year on the contract is a player option, giving him flexibility as he continues his career.

For Ivaniukas, life has taken its own unique path. Born in Oakville, Ontario, in 1999 to Lithuanian parents Linas and Milena, she grew up with her brothers Regis and Matas in a quiet Canadian town. At 5-foot-10, with striking blue-green eyes and blonde hair, she eventually stepped into modeling after focusing heavily on her studies at St. Ignatius of Loyola Secondary School. Her Lithuanian heritage remains important to her, and it has sparked curiosity about Russell possibly suiting up for Lithuania’s national team one day.

As D’Angelo Russell prepares for a fresh start in Dallas after the Mavericks faced intense backlash from fans over the Luka Doncic trade, he appears to be balancing the chaos of the NBA with moments of calm at home. His engagement with Ivaniukas represents more than just a milestone. It’s a new chapter for a couple who have already built a family, a life, and now, a future together.