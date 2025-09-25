Michael Crabtree admits one play still keeps him up at night, TheSpun reports. “Super Bowl. Colin Kaepernick throwing the ball out of bounds. I don’t mean to throw you under the bus, love you, bro. I had nightmares for about seven years, so I’m just now getting over it,” he told Bleacher Report and Turner Sports.

Michael Crabtree was asked if he could redo one play in his career, what would it be: “Super Bowl. Colin Kaepernick throwing the ball out of bounds. I don’t mean to throw you under the bus, love you bro. I had nightmares for about 7 years, so I’m just now getting over it.” pic.twitter.com/YDYsvvdkO2 — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) September 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

The play he’s talking about came on football’s biggest stage, Super Bowl XLVII. The San Francisco 49ers were inches away from completing an epic comeback against the Baltimore Ravens in New Orleans, but Kaepernick’s late overthrow to Crabtree sealed their fate in a 34-31 loss. Known as the “Blackout Super Bowl” because of a 34-minute power outage at the Superdome, the game remains unforgettable for fans and devastating for Crabtree.

With Baltimore leading 34-29 and under five minutes to play, the 49ers pushed inside the 10-yard line. A 24-yard grab from Crabtree and a 33-yard run by Frank Gore put them on the verge of a go-ahead score. But after two incompletions and a short run, San Francisco faced fourth and goal. Kaepernick looked Crabtree’s way, but pressure from Dannell Ellerbe forced the throw high and wide, leaving Crabtree helpless as the ball sailed over his head.

Article Continues Below

A career defined by more than one play

The loss hit especially hard because 2012 had been Crabtree’s breakout season. After three modest years to start his career, he finally topped 1,000 receiving yards and scored nine touchdowns, setting the stage for a potential storybook finish. Instead, he left New Orleans without a ring, haunted by what might have been.

Despite the Super Bowl heartbreak, Crabtree’s career carried weight. He retired in 2019 with 7,499 yards and 54 touchdowns, and he’s since been honored in the Texas Tech Ring of Honor and the College Football Hall of Fame. Today, he focuses on giving back through the Crab5 Foundation, which provides cultural, academic, and athletic opportunities for inner-city youth, while also running football camps to inspire the next generation.

Michael Crabtree may never escape the memory of that one throw, but his work off the field ensures his story is far bigger than a single missed connection.