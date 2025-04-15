When Georgia Amoore heard Russell Westbrook would be designing her outfit for the 2025 WNBA Draft, she didn’t know what to expect. What followed was a collaboration that broke new ground not just in basketball, but in fashion, Vogue reports. The Virginia Tech standout and new Washington Mystics draftee teamed up with Westbrook and his LA-based label Honor the Gift to craft a show-stopping look that fused sleek tailoring with meaning.

Amoore’s request? A cropped blazer and skirt. Westbrook’s execution? A black leather blazer embroidered with delicate white floral stitching and a matching mini skirt. “We didn’t want to go too crazy, but also wanted to give her a little bit of swagger for one of the biggest nights of her life,” Westbrook shared. The final touch: a bold white tee printed with the phrase Honor Women — a message that grounded the fit in Westbrook’s personal ethos, shaped by his mother, wife, and daughters.

“Just being in the same room with him felt surreal,” said Amoore, who grew up watching Westbrook dominate NBA games from her hometown in Ballarat, Australia. Now, she had him designing her outfit for one of the biggest nights of her life.

Pretty cool that Russell Westbrook styled her Draft Day fit 👀🔥 https://t.co/bCbggriXQq pic.twitter.com/Wl4q0O8ru7 — theScore (@theScore) April 15, 2025

“It's just a blessing to be the first one to do it.” – Georgia Amoore

More than fashion, a statement

Westbrook, who has long made headlines for his tunnel fits and expressive style, called the moment a historic first: “No athlete has ever dressed another athlete for a draft like this. We’re breaking barriers.” Though a longtime creative force in sportswear, his collaboration with Amoore marks the most visible crossover between the NBA and WNBA on the fashion front.

As the cameras flashed, Georgia Amoore lit up the carpet in the custom fit, while Westbrook stood proudly nearby in denim and a crisp designer shirt from his own brand. His role wasn’t just designer—it was supporter, stylist, and advocate. The partnership carried more than threads and seams; it wove together respect, visibility, and a call to honor women on and off the court.