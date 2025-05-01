The Minnesota Timberwolves couldn’t hit a three to save their lives, but they didn’t need to. Game 5 saw them grind out a 103-96 win over the Los Angeles Lakers to close the first-round series, thanks to Rudy Gobert’s monstrous night and a collective chip on their shoulder. Gobert, often criticized for his postseason performances, silenced the noise with 27 points and 24 rebounds, feasting on the Lakers’ centerless lineup and sending Minnesota to the second round, per APNews. While the Lakers fumbled an opportunity to capitalize on Minnesota’s historically bad 7-for-47 shooting from deep, Kevin Harlan was in rare form.

Calling the action on TNT, Harlan blended insight and entertainment like only he can. As the broadcast returned from break, he launched into a promo for an NBA contest. “Members in the US and Canada who complete the challenge have the chance at a trip to the NBA Draft,” Harlan said. Then came the kicker: “No tariffs involved.”

The line landed like a well-timed jab, drawing laughs from fans who immediately caught the political reference. It was a subtle swipe at former President Donald Trump’s often-criticized tariff policies, which affected trade relations during his time in office. In true Harlan fashion, the comment wasn’t loud or preachy—it was wry, unexpected, and perfectly timed.

This isn’t unfamiliar territory for Harlan, who’s built a reputation for turning even the smallest moments into memorable calls. From screaming through fan streaker interruptions to narrating buzzer-beaters like Shakespearean soliloquies, Harlan always finds a way to make the game feel larger than life—and a little more human.

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards and the Wolves continued their war on expectations. “They said ‘Lakers in five,’ and the Wolves won in five,” Edwards grinned postgame. The upset not only shocked oddsmakers, but also carved out a historic milestone for the franchise: back-to-back first-round series wins.

With a bruising identity and Kevin Harlan's soundtrack, the Timberwolves' playoff run is turning into must-see TV.