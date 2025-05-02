The Minnesota Timberwolves are moving on. With a 103-96 win in Game 5 over the Lakers, they’ve clinched their spot in the Western Conference semifinals and sent a message in the process, per SI. This isn’t just a fun, young team anymore. Led by Anthony Edwards and Chris Finch, the Wolves have back-to-back first-round wins for the first time in franchise history. The culture is shifting. So is the ceiling.

Kyrie Irving and Phil Handy know exactly what they saw in Edwards — and they’re not being shy about it. On a recent livestream, both veterans of the game marveled at the 22-year-old’s skill set and evolution. Kyrie zeroed in on a silky move from the elbow: “Ant got to the elbow, headfaked, stepped over one step over, and then shot a it's like a shot floater, but it was really he had his his upper was squared at the rim as if it was a jumper.”

“When you shoot that type of shot in that situation, that's how I know you've studied the craft, but also you've invited your peers to know I'm the truth too you know? Like that, that's just one of those you're not gonna get me caught up in a fumble. Like, I'm the truth like that type of killer mentality.” – Irving

Handy echoed that, calling Edwards’ control of pace “elite” and highlighting his stop-and-go game. “It’s a setup. He’s lower than you, gets to that wide base, and breaks you down. When you’ve got that kind of command, it doesn’t matter what help is behind you.”

Maturity in real time

What stood out most in Edwards' performance was not just his athleticism or scoring — it was his decision-making. All season, he’s faced criticism for forcing tough shots and turning the ball over too often. But against the Lakers? He flipped the script.

L.A. tried to trap him, daring him to make the right reads. He did. Repeatedly. Edwards lowered his turnovers from 3.2 per game in the regular season to just 1.2 during the series. He didn’t commit a single one in Game 5. When the Lakers doubled, he passed. When they sagged, he attacked. And when his team needed a bucket, he created his own.

Even with an 0-for-11 night from deep in the closeout game, Anthony Edwards averaged 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.2 assists. It was the most complete version of him yet. A guy who used to rely on instinct is now winning with precision. Minnesota’s next opponent, whether it’s Golden State or Houston, has been warned.