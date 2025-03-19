LiAngelo Ball, best known as the older brother of NBA stars Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, is carving out his own lane in the music industry. His debut single “Tweaker” took social media by storm in January, propelling him to a major record deal with Def Jam. Since then, he has linked up with heavyweights like Lil Wayne and GloRilla, signaling his rapid rise in hip-hop. Over the weekend, he took a significant step in his music career by performing at Rolling Loud California, where he previewed an unreleased track, per Complex. However, social media users seemed more focused on his stage presence than the music itself—and not in a good way.

Social Media Roasts Gelo’s Stage Presence

Dressed in a navy cap, sunglasses, denim shorts, and red, black, and white Nike sneakers, Gelo stepped onto the Rolling Loud stage ready to showcase his latest work. While his performance was meant to build anticipation for his upcoming release, the internet had other plans. Rather than discussing the track’s lyrical content or production, social media erupted with commentary about his movements and overall stage presence.

Users in The Shade Room’s comment section did not hold back. One user, @varrrianaaa, remarked, “His body throwing me off 😂,” while @locs_ndcocoabutta joked, “Boy in & outta shape at the same damn time lmao.” Others pointed out an apparent disconnect between his persona and his background, with @sirondeck writing, “Private school 🥷🏾 talmbout moving w gangstas n killas🤦🏾‍♂️.” Another user, @sierraclosedeals, added, “It’s giving the suburb kid that wants to be hood so bad.”

Can ‘Tweaker’s’ Success Carry Over?

Despite the performance critiques, Gelo’s music career remains on an upward trajectory. His breakout hit “Tweaker” has already amassed more than 90 million on-demand streams, generating nearly $640,000 in revenue. A big factor in this success was the high-profile remix featuring Lil Wayne, which helped boost streaming numbers. Billboard reported that the track earned approximately $476,500 from master recording rights and an additional $161,500 from publishing royalties.

His deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group, reportedly worth $13 million with $8 million guaranteed, underscores the faith the industry has in his potential. Moreover, he maintains full ownership of his masters, a move that could pay off significantly in the long run.

Although Gelo’s stage presence is under fire, his music continues to gain traction. Whether the track he previewed at Rolling Loud will match the success of “Tweaker” remains to be seen. For now, the internet will keep talking, and LiAngelo Ball will keep pushing forward in his rap career.