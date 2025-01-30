YouTube sensation MrBeast recently revealed that he connects with the legendary Kobe Bryant’s work ethic and several other qualities. The late NBA icon inspired millions with his legacy and drive before his tragic passing in 2020.

Kobe Bryant’s influence on the sports world is undeniable, and even YouTube star MrBeast has been inspired by the Basketball Hall of Famer. During an appearance on The Big Podcast with Shaq, MrBeast, whose real name is James Stephen “Jimmy” Donaldson, shared how Bryant’s work ethic drives him. When Shaquille O'Neal asked, “Who would you say the MrBeast of sports is?” MrBeast didn’t hesitate, immediately naming Kobe Bryant as his answer.

MrBeast comparing himself to Kobe Bryant

“I mean you already know, uh, obviously, Kobe. I mean his mindset he was all in. He lived and breathed it, you know? There's this, uh, I relate very well to him,” said the YouTuber. “I read of his biography and I just love watching videos of him talk like nothing gets me more fired up than hearing his mindset. Yeah I love him and actually selfishly.”

Kobe's relentless work ethic and drive to improve deeply resonated with the social media influencer. Despite facing fierce competition and a humble beginning, MrBeast is now the most subscribed personality on YouTube with 352 million subscribers—surpassing the population of the United States, according to Koimoi.

MrBeast, boasts over 202.2 million followers across TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is now valued at $1 billion.

Bryant released The Mamba Mentality: How I Play in 2018, offering a deep dive into the mindset that made him one of the world’s most iconic stars. The autobiography not only explored his approach to basketball but also shared valuable life lessons, making it impactful for individuals beyond the sport, including MrBeast.

Shaquille O'Neal sharing some stories about Kobe

MrBeast continued the conversation by asking Shaq about the most inspiring moment he experienced with the 18-time NBA All-Star. “Since I’m here, Shaq, do you have any Kobe stories you've never told?” MrBeast inquired.

“Oh yeah, he was. Kobe was one of those feisty kids that whenever you told him something, he would challenge you,” Shaq responded. “He would always say, oh man, if you if you trained hard, ‘I'm be like if I trained hard what?’ I'd be doing what I do now.”

The former Lakers teammates formed one of the NBA's greatest 1-2 punches, building a strong bond of friendship. Shaq witnessed firsthand Bryant’s intense training regimen and drills, observing how he pushed himself to reach the highest level of excellence.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and two-time Finals MVP, also earned 18 All-Star selections. He was posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame. Five years after his death, the life and mentality of the Black Mamba continue to inspire and impact people like MrBeastaround the world.