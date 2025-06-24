Grant Hill is suiting up again, but this time he’s calling the plays. NBC Sports has officially added the Hall of Famer as its lead game analyst for NBA coverage, a high-profile hire ahead of the league’s return to NBC and debut on Peacock this fall.

Hill’s addition comes at a pivotal moment for the network. NBC’s 11-year agreement with the NBA begins with the 2025–26 season and includes a mix of streaming and broadcast coverage. Peacock will feature exclusive Monday night games while Tuesday night doubleheaders will be shown nationally across NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports also plans to launch Sunday Night Basketball in 2026, giving fans a full slate of weekend matchups.

“I’m incredibly excited,” Hill said in NBC’s release. “The NBA has been such a meaningful part of my life, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue sharing the game I love with fans across the country.”

Experience on the court, polish in the booth

Article Continues Below

Hill’s career speaks for itself. A seven-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection, he was named Co-Rookie of the Year in 1995, won gold with Team USA at the 1996 Olympics, and earned three NBA Sportsmanship Awards. He spent 18 seasons with the Pistons, Magic, Suns, and Clippers before being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

But it’s not just his playing career that gives this move weight. Hill has spent more than a decade earning respect as a broadcaster, most notably calling the NCAA men's tournament alongside Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, and Ian Eagle. NBC confirmed that Hill will continue his college basketball work with CBS and Turner, meaning fans will still get his insights in March while also seeing him in primetime NBA action throughout the season.

“To be part of NBC’s return to the NBA, and its debut on Peacock, is truly an honor,” Hill said. “I can’t wait to get started this fall.”

Grant Hill brings both championship-level insight and broadcast poise to a network eager to reclaim its place in basketball culture.