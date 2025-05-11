Bill Belichick is supporting his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, as she competes in the Miss Maine USA pageant.

On Saturday (May 10), the preliminaries started with Hudson being the last contestant introduced. According to Mass Live, the 24-year-old was met with a round of applause upon entering the stage.

Hudson announced that she would be competing last month when she uploaded two photos of herself wearing a crown and a sash that read “Miss Hancock USA.”

“Happy International Pageant Day,” Hudson wrote. “I couldn’t think of a better day to share with the world that I will be competing for Miss Maine USA 2025; representing my hometown, Hancock. [insert mussel shell emoji]”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIO4Kv6g0xx/

This is not Hudson's first time on the pageant stage as she previously competed in Miss Maine 2024 and was the first runner-up.

The finals are set for 1 p.m. on Sunday (May 11).

UNC Denies Banning Jordon Hudson From School Amid Bill Belichick Drama

Shortly after Hudson and Belichick made headlines for the former cheerleader's interjection during his CBS Sunday Morning interview, and her alleged behavior on the set of a Dunkin Super Bowl commercial, journalist Pablo Torre reported that she had been banned from the facilities.

Sources tell @PabloTorre that Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, is now banned from UNC's football facility. One Belichick family source adds: "There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill's legacy, reputation — everything… pic.twitter.com/59xQQtqyc0 — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) May 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

However, UNC responded to Torre's allegations and denied that Hudson can no longer welcome on campus.

“While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities,” Carolina Athletics said in a statement per CNN.

“Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University.”

Torre reacted with his own statement: “UNC can now choose to describe or change its position on Jordon Hudson’s involvement however it wishes, following the publication of our episode. We requested comment and filed dozens of FOIA requests that were not satisfied. And we stand by the specific reporting in our episode, which came from the highest levels of the football program.”

Hudson and Belichick have been dating since 2023 after meeting on a plane from Boston to Florida two years prior.