Ozzy Osbourne, the electrifying force behind Black Sabbath and one of heavy metal’s loudest voices, has passed away at the age of 76. Osbourne's family confirmed the heartbreaking news, saying the music icon died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, NBCNews reports.

The death of the man who gave the world “Crazy Train” and lived every lyric of it comes just over two weeks after he reunited with his original Black Sabbath bandmates for a final performance in his hometown of Birmingham. More than 45,000 fans packed Villa Park Stadium, while nearly six million more watched the livestream around the globe. Osbourne, seated on a black leather throne due to his mobility issues, looked emotional as he thanked the crowd: “You’ve got no idea how I feel… Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

That July 5 show was more than a sendoff. It was a victory lap for a man who spent decades battling demons both personal and medical. Osbourne had been open about his health struggles, including a Parkinson’s diagnosis and multiple spinal surgeries that made daily life increasingly difficult. In a 2023 Rolling Stone interview, he said, “I’m taking it one day at a time, and if I can perform again, I will.” And he did.

More than a rocker — a survivor

Osbourne’s rise from Birmingham's working-class grit to global superstardom became the stuff of rock mythology. With Black Sabbath, he helped invent a genre. As a solo artist, he turned chaos into platinum, survived countless controversies, and brought reality TV into the homes of millions with The Osbournes. He wasn't polished, and that was never the point. Ozzy was raw, unpredictable, deeply human.

Sharon Osbourne, his wife and partner through the madness, revealed earlier this year that while Parkinson’s took a toll on his mobility, it never touched his voice. That voice, trembling with energy and grit, remains one of metal’s most iconic sounds.

Ozzy Osbourne leaves behind his wife, children, and legions of fans across generations. Tributes are already pouring in from rock legends and rising artists alike, each tipping their hat to a man who lived loudly, loved fiercely, and never lost the will to scream.