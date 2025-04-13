Jackson Mahomes has a new lady in his life. The brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, hard launched his girlfriend on TikTok. The video shows Jackson and his presumed girlfriend Shyanne Blankenship having a chill Friday night where they lip-synched Lady Gaga's “Poker Face” and kissed her on the cheek.

It's unclear when the two began dating but they have been friends for awhile as they attended a Drake concert together last year as well as Chiefs games according to The New York Post.

While the hard launch of his relationship is exciting for the 24-year-old, he has made headlines in the last couple of years that haven't been as positive. In 2023, Jackson was accused of assault after he forcefully kissed Aspen Vaughn without her consent. Vaughn owns a restaurant around Kansas City where the incident happened. Jackson pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of battery and was sentenced to six months probation.

Jackson later made headlines for commenting on a photo of Kayla Nicole.

“You ate with this fit. Very demure!” he wrote of Kayla Nicole's outfit at the time. Kayla Nicole used to date Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce from 2017-2022 who is a close friend of his older brother, Patrick. Kelce is currently in a relationship with Taylor Swift.

Patrick Mahomes Relationship With Brittany Mahomes

Well, if Jackson needs any advice about relationships, he can look to his big brother. Patrick has been married to Brittany Mahomes since 2022 and just celebrated their third anniversary back in March. The high school sweethearts got engaged in 2020 after being together for 10 years.

For the couple's first anniversary, Brittany posted several photos of them from their wedding day in Hawaii.

“One of the best weeks of my life, marrying your best friend it's one of the greatest things you could do!”

Brittany added, “Nothing beats doing life with you and these beautiful kiddos of ours! Year 1 was wild but we got many more to go. You & Me forever.”

Fast forward to two years later, the couple just welcomed their third child together in January. The pair are parents to: Sterling Skye (born February 2021), Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III (born November 2022), and Golden Raye (born January 2025).