Patrick Mahomes' family received devasting news about his grandfather, Randy Mahomes.

“My father has entered hospice and I’m at a loss for words,” Patrick’s mother, Randi Mahomes, announced via her Instagram Story on Friday, January 24.

“Children, obey your parents in everything, for this pleases the Lord,” she added.

At this time, there is no word on exactly what illness Randy is suffering from but Patrick's mother asked for prayers for Randy last September.

“Prayer warriors please pray for my daddy. He is in the hospital and is not well.. [7x prayer emojis] his name is Randy,” Patrick's mother wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, And The Kansas City Chiefs Prepare For AFC Championship

The horrible news follows a huge game for Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs. The team is looking to win the AFC Championship game on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills so that they can accomplish a historic feat — winning Super Bowls in a row.

“It’s the AFC Championship Game; you’ve got to put it all on the line in order to win and try to get to the Super Bowl,” Mahomes said. “This is a great football team we’re going up against, so all of us are going to go out there and give it everything we have. Chiefs Kingdom is always passionate, they’re always loud. I would just say let’s even take it up a notch, let’s see how loud this place can really get. I always appreciate the love and support that they show for us.”

Leading into the AFC Championship, Kelce gave some advice to his teammates.

“Just don’t let the lights blind you,” Kelce said during Friday’s news conference. “It’s a big moment. You’re going to hype it up yourself, because you’ve been dreaming about moments like these. The biggest thing is you’re good enough. You don’t got to be anybody that you’re not.”

The AFC Championship is Sunday, Jan. 26 at 6:30 pm EST.