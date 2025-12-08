Rumors have swirled that New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart DM'd recent Dancing with the Stars contestant and social media influencer Alix Earle after her breakup with Braxton Berrios, but that is not the case.

Earle took to her TikTok Stories on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, to shut down rumors of Dart sliding into her DMs (her response can be seen via US Weekly). She took a selfie and wrote over it.

“What is this fake photoshopped DM u guys are posting,” she pondered. “1. That never happened. 2. That wouldn't be on my story.”

So, according to Earle, the screenshot of Dart's DM is fake. A screenshot of a message from Dart sent hours after Earle's breakup with Berrios went public went viral on her close friend's Instagram Stories. “Hey u single now?” he asked.

Apparently Jaxson Dart slid into Alix Earle’s dms not even 12 hours after her and Braxton Berrios broke up 😭 pic.twitter.com/XfHiWHbvsw — Sarah🐻⬇️ (@thechicagosares) December 7, 2025

Earle wrote, “It hasn't even been 12 hours,” over the alleged message. However, it appears that the message from Dart was not real after all.

So, are Jaxson Dart and Alix Earle dating after her Braxton Berrios breakup?

No, it does not appear that Dart and Earle are dating. The DM is not real, at least according to Earle. So, fans will have to monitor to see if there is any movement on that front.

The rumors came shortly after Dart was linked to ring card girl Marissa Ayers. The New York Post reported on the romance rumors, and a photo recently surfaced of Ayers hanging with Dart's mother, Kara, during the Giants' Monday Night Football matchup against the New England Patriots.

Meanwhile, Earle and Berrios allegedly broke up after two years of dating. The split was reportedly “mutual,” and the “long-distance” of their relationship may have played a factor in the decision.

Berrios is currently a member of the Houston Texans, who are coming off a big win against the Kansas City Chiefs. Earle was the runner-up of the 34th season of Dancing with the Stars. Robert Irwin won the season.