Pete Carroll isn’t slowing down, even in the lecture hall. The new Las Vegas Raiders coach continued his star-studded USC leadership class this week by bringing in two massive names: seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady and Trojans basketball phenom JuJu Watkins, per TMZ.

The moment Brady’s face lit up the Zoom screen, the classroom buzzed with energy. Carroll couldn’t resist a joke, calling Brady his “new boss” — a nod to the quarterback’s recent investment in the Raiders. But the vibe quickly shifted from playful to powerful as Brady opened up about one of the toughest moments of his career: his ACL tear in 2008.

That message hit especially close to home for Watkins. The sophomore guard, who suffered a similar injury during the NCAA Tournament, joined the class virtually from recovery. While she wasn’t there as a guest speaker, her presence may have been the most meaningful of all. Getting the chance to speak directly with someone who overcame the same physical and emotional toll meant more than any textbook lesson ever could.

Learning from legends

Brady emphasized the mental side of recovery — staying consistent with rehab, maintaining belief, and leaning into the identity of a competitor. He didn’t sugarcoat it, but he also didn’t let it get dark. “There’s light on the other side of the tunnel,” he told the class.

Carroll chimed in, praising Brady’s legendary toughness and ability to elevate everyone around him. But this wasn’t just about Brady. Watkins’ willingness to listen, ask, and absorb underlined why Carroll’s class is more than just a lecture series. It’s a space where future stars are actively mentored by those who’ve lived it.

It’s also a reminder of Pete Carroll’s enduring purpose: to build leaders. Whether on the gridiron or in the classroom, he’s creating a legacy that stretches far beyond wins and losses.