Baseball met Aviation Gin — and some seriously awkward sports lingo — thanks to a new MLB Opening Day spot starring actor Ryan Reynolds and Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. The commercial, released in celebration of Opening Day on March 27, is a playful jab at Ryan Reynolds’ limited baseball knowledge, despite his attempt to express love for the game. Known more for his soccer fandom — he co-owns Wrexham A.F.C. in Wales — Reynolds leans into the comedy of being out of his element.

“Happy opening match everyone,” Ryan says confidently in the ad, prompting an immediate deadpan stare from Bryan Reynolds, who’s clearly unimpressed.

The ad spirals into more humorous misfires. Ryan casually drops phrases like “triple play” and “nothing but net,” clearly mixing up his sports metaphors. At one point, Bryan, holding a bat and trying to stay composed, asks, “Has Ryan ever seen baseball?” The dynamic between the two Reynoldses — sharing almost identical names but clearly not the same understanding of the game — makes the commercial an instant hit for fans of baseball and humor alike. Bryan’s signature deadpan delivery contrasts perfectly with Ryan’s over-the-top charm and cluelessness, creating a spot that’s both cringe-worthy and hilarious in all the right ways.

To top off the campaign, Aviation American Gin is offering a fan promotion: $10 off a bottle of Aviation Gin. Fans can text AVIATION to 24272, upload proof of purchase, and once validated, receive $10 via Venmo or PayPal.

“Happy Opengin Day!” the campaign concludes — typo very much intentional, adding one last wink to the humor of it all.

While Ryan Reynolds continues to make waves in the entertainment and spirits industries, Bryan Reynolds is staying focused on the field. The Pirates outfielder is coming off a strong 2024 campaign, where he hit .275 with 24 home runs, 88 RBIs, and a .791 OPS. The two-time All-Star is a cornerstone of Pittsburgh’s future, having signed an eight-year, $106.75 million extension last April — the largest contract in franchise history.

Acquired in the 2018 trade that sent Andrew McCutchen to San Francisco, Reynolds has since become a fan favorite in Pittsburgh. Across six seasons, he’s compiled a .276 batting average, 122 home runs, and an .821 OPS, making him one of the most consistent and productive players in the National League.

The Pirates opened their season with a four-game road series against the Miami Marlins, with Reynolds once again expected to be a central figure in the team’s offense. For now, though, his off-field cameo with Ryan Reynolds is stealing some early-season spotlight — one awkward “opening match” at a time.