Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are taking date night to the baseball field to watch Game 3 of the World Series with the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Hailey & Justin Bieber in Game 3 of the World Series. AURA ✨ (📷 via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/kkPKODKtbt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

For date night, Justin wore a Shane Bieber jersey — the former starting pitcher for the Blue Jays that was traded in July 2025 in exchange for Khal Stephen — the popstar also has shaved his beard, the facial hair he's had for several months now. In addition to the jersey, the Swag singer also wore a pink hat and sunglasses. Hailey kept it simple with a grey zip-up hoodie and a mauve lipstick.

Their appearance wasn't the only thing to go viral for the Biebers as Justin's hilarious reaction to Shohei Ohtani's home run with the singer putting his thumb down in disapproval.

It's no secret that Justin is a Blue Jays fan, as the Grammy-winning singer has been rocking Blue Jays gear throughout his career. He is also a Toronto native, but moved to the United States when he was 13 years old to start his music career.

W Tweet! Gotta Beliebe🥇🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/6M8l6FblMM — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 16, 2022

The couple have attended several sporting events throughout their relationship including a Stanley Cup playoff game earlier this year when the Maple Leafs faced the Florida Panthers and The League basketball tournament in Los Angeles where Justin's SKYLRK team plays in.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's relationship

Hailey, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, married Justin in 2018 after rekindling their relationship in 2018. They met in 2009 and had a brief relationship in 2015–2016. The model and singer welcomed their first child together, Jack Blues, last year.

She spoke about motherhood on the In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele podcast on Friday Oct. 24, “It’s so fun. I love being a mom.”

“I always knew I wanted to be a mom, though, since I was a little kid,” she continued. “I just always envisioned myself having kids.”

The Rhode founder also shared that she is looking to have more children with Justin in the future.

“I know I want more than one, but I’m not in a rush,” she said.