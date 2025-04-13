Former Southern football player Quaydarius Davis made headlines over the weekend when a viral video of him allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend circulated online. Davis has since been arrested on domestic violence-related charges and booked into the Tulsa County Jail in Oklahoma on Saturday, Apr. 12.

The 22-year-old faces charges of first-degree burglary, domestic abuse, and battery by strangulation. While Davis was a former player at Southern, he is no longer associated with the university after being dismissed from the football team in October 2024. The former wide receiver at Jackson State was let go for breaking team rules according to a spokesperson from the university per local news outlet WAFB. It's unclear what the team rule was.

According to Ja'Yunna Monae, Davis' ex-girlfriend, the video was captured by her neighbors. The disturbing video shows Davis overpowering Monae, restricting her breathing by putting his hands around her neck and cutting over her circulation. Then the video shows Monae seemingly losing consciousness before Davis drags her to the side of the residence.

Shortly after the video circulated online, Monae broke her silence on the ordeal. The attack allegedly was initiated after Monae decided to split from Davis. It's unclear how long the two were in the relationship.

“Domestic violence is never OK. This man choked me until I passed out and peed on myself. He kicked my door down, punched me numerous times—all because I didn’t want to be with him anymore,” Monae wrote on social media over the weekend.

“I’m ok, my downstairs neighbors got cameras, my upstairs neighbors got cameras pointed directly towards my door. Everything is captured… I called the police, my neighbors called the police. I will be pressing charges, and NO I AM NOT GOING BACK. I’m the one who initiated the break up cause so many red flags were occurring.”

An outpour of reactions began pouring in on social media with a hashtag #JusticeForJaYunna began trending online over the weekend. People on social media condemned Davis for his actions and praised Monae for staying strong.

“Hey I see all you guys messages . I’m still super overwhelmed and it’s a million of yall checking in , just wanted to say I see yall and I appreciate it I finally did get some rest , and I’m currently with family,” Monae posted on X.

According to HBCU Sports, this is not the first time that Davis has been in an alleged domestic violence situation. In 2021, while committed to the University of Kansas, he was accused of assaulting a woman. Kansas ended up releasing him from the university but was not charged formally. He later had a stint at Jackson State University and later transferred to Florida A&M University, where he currently plays as a wide receiver.