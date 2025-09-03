The Stafford family has had their share of headlines, but the latest one stings on a personal level. Kelly Stafford, wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, revealed on the “Sunday Sports Club” podcast that her daughters faced bullying at school after trade rumors spread earlier this year.

HEARTBREAKING: Matt Stafford’s wife Kelly revealed that her KIDS GOT BULLIED by kids in school because the media blamed her for Matt being in trade rumors. “The kids that were picking on them said you're gonna have to move because your mom doesn't shut up”pic.twitter.com/9wGU7waPyh — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

According to Kelly, the chatter around Matthew potentially leaving the Rams didn’t just impact fans or the organization, it trickled down to their children. “There was speculation of whether Matthew is getting traded this past year,” she said. “There were rumors that his wife was the problem, and the kids at school were picking on them, saying, ‘You’re gonna have to move because your mom is an issue, she’s too loud and whatever.’”

Kelly admitted the situation left her stunned, especially when her daughters came home asking if they had to move because of her. “I was like, ‘Because of me?’ What the f***?” she recalled.

This isn’t the first time the Stafford family has been caught in the swirl of false narratives. Kelly previously shut down a bizarre death rumor involving Matthew, and now she’s addressing how speculation can damage the people closest to the game. Her plea underscores a simple truth: kids should not be dragged into adult drama tied to professional sports.

Stafford locked in for 2025

While rumors floated about the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Las Vegas Raiders showing interest in Stafford, they ended once he agreed to a restructured deal with the Rams. At 37 years old, Stafford will continue leading Los Angeles under Sean McVay.

The veteran quarterback dealt with a lingering back issue in the offseason, even needing an epidural from specialist Dr. Steven Watkins. But McVay confirmed he will be ready to go for Week 1 against the Houston Texans.

Stafford enters his fifth season in Los Angeles, having delivered the city a Super Bowl in his first year. In 2024, he played 16 games and threw for 3,762 yards with 20 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. Despite the trade noise and health questions, his presence remains vital for the Rams’ chances this season.

The rumors may have tested the Stafford family, but Matthew’s place in Los Angeles is secure. For Kelly, the message is clear: let her kids enjoy being kids, without the burden of adult speculation.