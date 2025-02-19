Apparently, the star of Prime Video's Reacher, Alan Ritchson, is a real-life hero, too, as he remembered before the Season 3 premiere.

During an interview with GQ, Ritchson recalled catching a thief “red-handed” while he was working out. The thief was attempting to steal his keys, wallet, and phone. Luckily, Reacher has given Ritchson the preparation to chase down thieves, and that is what he did.

“I caught a guy red-handed in a park one time,” he recalled. “I was working out. It was so windy that the dust off the track was blowing in my eyes, so I couldn't face one direction. I just decided to do sprints one way and stay facing that way.

“I saw a guy come into the park, look around, and hover around my stuff: my keys, my wallet, my phone. He was about to rob me! And he did—took all my stuff. So, I just finished my sprint into the back of his head. That kind of stuff happens all the time,” he continued.

Luckily, Ritchson was able to recover his stolen items. Hopefully, people have learned their lesson, and he can continue to work out in peace.

Ritchson is currently promoting Reacher Season 3, which will premiere on Prime Video on February 20, 2025. It is the latest season of the acclaimed Prime Video series, and it will continue through March 27, 2025.

Reacher star Alan Ritchson's career

Before landing the role of Jack Reacher, Ritchson was known for his role in The CW's Smallville. He played Arthur Curry/Aquaman from 2005-10 in the Superman origin series.

Later in his career, he returned to play DC Comics characters. He starred in Titans from 2018-21 as Hank Hall/Hawk. He started as a recurring cast member before being promoted to a main role in the second and third seasons.

Ritchson would then reprise the role in future CW DC series. He appeared in episodes of Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow during the “Crisis on Infinity Earths” crossover event.

He has also appeared in other TV series, such as CSI: Miami, 90210, Fred: The Show, Hawaii Five-0, New Girl, Black Mirror, Blood Drive, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

On the big screen, Ritchson made his film debut in 2006, appearing in The Butcher. Early in his career, he had roles in Steam, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and the live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series. He starred as Raphael in the 2014 movie and its sequel, Out of the Shadows, in 2016.

His recent roles

Since then, he has had big roles in Fast X, Ordinary Angels, and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. The latter is Guy Ritchie's latest movie and also stars Henry Cavill, Eiza Gonazález, and Henry Golding.

Unfortunately, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare was a flop. It grossed just $29.7 million worldwide at the box office during its theatrical run.

Reacher has given Alan Ritchson a signature role. The first season premiered on Prime Video on February 4, 2022. All eight episodes were available upon its debut.

The next two seasons have taken a more traditional TV approach. The first three episodes of the season debut on its premiere day. From there, new episodes drop throughout the following six weeks. Reacher Season 3 will continue airing new episodes every Thursday through March 27.