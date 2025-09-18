Kevin Durant has always had an eye for investments, but this one might be his most lucrative yet. The Houston Rockets forward regained access to a Coinbase account that holds Bitcoin he started buying back in 2016, when he was still with the Golden State Warriors, BusinessInsider reports. What began as a casual dinner conversation among teammates has now turned into a fortune that has soared more than 11,000 percent in value for Durant.

Imagine buying Bitcoin under $650 then forgetting your password for years.🙈 That’s exactly what happened to NBA star Kevin Durant. He bought Bitcoin in 2016 when it was under $650. He lost access to his Coinbase account for years and only regained it this week. A $10K buy… pic.twitter.com/So6pYRvQ5p — Fedhabit (@fedhabit) September 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Durant’s longtime business partner and agent, Rich Kleiman, told CNBC’s Game Plan conference earlier this week that they had struggled for years to retrieve the login. He admitted it was “actually insane” they couldn’t access the account, especially since Durant’s firm 35V invested in Coinbase early and partnered with the exchange. Yet even the oversight proved to be a blessing. With no way to sell, the Bitcoin remained untouched while the price skyrocketed from as low as $360 in 2016 to nearly $116,000 today.

From dinner talk to generational wealth

Article Continues Below

Kleiman recalled how Durant first got involved. During an Olympic team dinner, teammates wouldn’t stop bringing up Bitcoin. The next day, Durant and Kleiman dove in and started buying. The agent never disclosed the exact number of coins, but the timing alone means Durant positioned himself perfectly in one of the most explosive runs in financial history.

On Wednesday, a representative confirmed that Durant successfully regained account access. A Coinbase source backed up the news, though neither side shared details on the holdings. Coinbase also emphasized that password resets are available through their in-app tools and support services. Kleiman admitted the lapse had been “a user error on our end” but praised Coinbase as a valuable partner throughout the near-decade relationship.

For Kevin Durant, this crypto win adds to a long list of savvy moves that stretch beyond basketball. From investments in tech to his successful media ventures, the Rockets star has set himself up for stability long after his playing days. If the latest development is any sign, his financial portfolio is every bit as dangerous as his pull-up jumper.