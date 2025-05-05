Finally, someone has asked Ryan Reynolds about being unfollowed by Travis Kelce amid the beef between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, their partners.

While at Green Day's Hollywood Walk of Fame induction, Reynolds signed autographs for fans. One fan asked, “What happened with Travis Kelce?”

Reynolds does not answer the question. While it is possible he did not hear the question amid all of the screaming fans, he probably ignored it.

The moment comes after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end unfollowed Reynolds on Instagram. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the subtle social media move. Usually, unfollowing someone means the ending of a relationship.

However, Kelce has not publicly spoken about unfollowing Reynolds. It is unlikely Kelce will give the media more headlines by explaining the decision. So, for now, it remains speculation.

Why did Travis Kelce unfollow Ryan Reynolds?

The reason Travis Kelce unfollowed Ryan Reynolds could be due to the rift between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively. Previously, Swift and Lively were close friends. Lively even attended Super Bowl 58 with Swift to cheer on Kelce and the Chiefs.

Swift was named in a lawsuit against Lively from Justin Baldoni. She allegedly threatened her It Ends with Us director and co-star with her “dragons,” which included Swift.

Following the news, Swift allegedly needed “space” from her friendship with Lively. It appears she had nothing to do with It Ends with Us and wants no part of the ensuing drama.

Until the legal drama calms down, don't expect to see Swift and Lively hanging out. In turn, Kelce may also keep his distance from Reynolds.

Currently, Kelce is enjoying a quiet offseason with Swift, staying away from media headlines. The Chiefs are coming off an embarrassing Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs went into the game hoping to make history. They would have been the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row if they beat the Eagles.

Kelce was mostly a non-factor in the Super Bowl. He only had four catches for 39 yards and no touchdowns in the game. Early on, he had a crucial drop when the game was still within reach.

Now, the Chiefs start from ground zero and have to rebuild their team. Kelce will return to the team for at least one more season in 2025.

Following Super Bowl 59, Kelce took some time to contemplate his future. After some deliberation, he ultimately decided to come back for another season.