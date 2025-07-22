Do not call NBA legend Shaq a believer in the relationship between Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion, who recently confirmed that they are dating.

During an episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, the four-time NBA Champion did not hesitate before answering a question about the longevity of the relationship.

“Six weeks,” he said.

Even after Adam Lefkoe kept asking, Shaq reiterated “six weeks.” Clearly, he does not think the relationship will even last until the Dallas Mavericks' 2025 regular season begins.

When did Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion start dating?

Megan Thee Stallion, who seemingly confirmed she is dating Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson in a now-deleted TikTok.
Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion only went Instagram official recently. After speculation began about the two's relationship when Thompson was seemingly seen in the background of the rapper's post, he posted pictures with her on his Instagram on July 12.

They then made their red carpet debut shortly after at the 2025 Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City on July 16. Now that they are official, expect to see more of them.

The relationship has only just begun. So, we will have to wait and see if Shaq's prediction is correct. They will not make it out of August, if Shaq's word is to be believed.

Thompson is heading into his second season with the Mavericks. He previously spent the first 11 years of his career with the Golden State Warriors. During his tenure in the Bay Area, Thompson won four NBA Championships and was a five-time All-Star. He made up one-half of the “Splash Bros.” along with Stephen Curry.

In his first season with the Mavericks, Thompson averaged just 14 points per game. That was his lowest output since his rookie season, during which he averaged 12.5 points per game.

The Mavericks went 39-43 in Thompson's first year with them. They finished in third place in the Southwest Division. They then lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the second game of the Play-In tournament.

Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time Grammy-winning rapper. She is known for her songs “Savage” and “Body.” She also gained further fame for her appearance on Cardi B's “WAP.”

